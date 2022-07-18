Don't politicise Kallakurichi schoolgirl's death case: Poyyamozhi

CHENNAI: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday said that no one should politicise the Kallakurichi schoolgirl's death case.
"We are consulting whether the students of the affected schools in Kallakurichi can be admitted to the nearby government school. After voting in the presidential election, I am going to visit Kallakurichi in person today to investigate," he said in a press conference in Chennai.
He added, "Further action will be taken depending on the Madras High Court verdict. No one should politicise the Kallakurichi issue and action will be taken impartially, whoever the culprits may be. Students will be given counseling to prevent suicide."
Justice N Sathish Kumar of Madras High Court ordered a fresh autopsy in the death case of which will be video-graphed in the presence of the deceased’s father and his advocate. The bench also directed the State police to form a special team to identify the people who had provoked violence in Kaniyamoor near Chinnasalem where the school is located.
The court also laid down the regulations in future cases of deaths of students in educational institutions, saying that CB-CID police only should probe the case and a team of three doctors should conduct the autopsy.
It is noted that a protest over the suspicious death of a Class 12 girl in a private residential school had turned violent in Kallakurichi on Sunday. Several, including police, were injured and properties of the school were vandalised in the riot.
Meanwhile, the Kallakurichi district Collector PN Sridhar issued restraining orders under Section 144 till July 31 in Kallakurichi taluk, and across some parts of Chinnasalem taluk.
