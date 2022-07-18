TamilNadu

Don't politicise Kallakurichi schoolgirl's death case: Poyyamozhi

"We are consulting whether the students of the affected schools in Kallakurichi can be admitted to the nearby government school. After voting in the presidential election, I am going to visit Kallakurichi in person today to investigate," he said in a press conference in Chennai.
Don't politicise Kallakurichi schoolgirl's death case: Poyyamozhi
Poyyamozhi
Online Desk

CHENNAI: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday said that no one should politicise the Kallakurichi schoolgirl's death case.

Poyyamozhi
Kallakurichi violence: 120 protesters produced before court

"We are consulting whether the students of the affected schools in Kallakurichi can be admitted to the nearby government school. After voting in the presidential election, I am going to visit Kallakurichi in person today to investigate," he said in a press conference in Chennai.

He added, "Further action will be taken depending on the Madras High Court verdict. No one should politicise the Kallakurichi issue and action will be taken impartially, whoever the culprits may be. Students will be given counseling to prevent suicide."

Poyyamozhi
Kallakurichi violence: Annamalai says public lost faith in DMK

Justice N Sathish Kumar of Madras High Court ordered a fresh autopsy in the death case of which will be video-graphed in the presence of the deceased’s father and his advocate. The bench also directed the State police to form a special team to identify the people who had provoked violence in Kaniyamoor near Chinnasalem where the school is located.

The court also laid down the regulations in future cases of deaths of students in educational institutions, saying that CB-CID police only should probe the case and a team of three doctors should conduct the autopsy.

Poyyamozhi
Law & order crippled in TN: EPS on Kallakurichi violence

It is noted that a protest over the suspicious death of a Class 12 girl in a private residential school had turned violent in Kallakurichi on Sunday. Several, including police, were injured and properties of the school were vandalised in the riot.

Meanwhile, the Kallakurichi district Collector PN Sridhar issued restraining orders under Section 144 till July 31 in Kallakurichi taluk, and across some parts of Chinnasalem taluk.

Poyyamozhi
Kallakurichi schoolgirl case: 2 more teachers arrested today

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

CB-CID
Kallakurichi
Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi
School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi
Kallakurichi school girl
Kallakurichi girl suicide
Kallakurichi protest
Kallakurichi girl death
Kallakurichi school death
Kallakurichi issue
Kallakurichi girl
Kallakurichi schoolgirl case
Don't politicise Kallakurichi schoolgirl's death case
Kallakurichi schoolgirl
Kallakurichi schoolgirl death case

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in