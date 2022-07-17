Kallakurichi riots: Stalin urges public to remain calm

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday urged the public in Kallakurichi to calm down and assured definite action will be taken against those involved in the incident.
Taking to social media, Stalin said, "I am disheartened at seeing the developments in Kallakurichi. Following the investigation carried out on the death of the student, definite action will be taken on those responsible for her death. I have directed the Home Secretary and Director General of Police to visit Kallakurichi. Keeping faith in the State government, I pray the public to remain calm."
A class 12 student of a residential school in Kallakurichi was found dead in the hostel on Wednesday and the incident had triggered violence in the town. On Sunday, a group of protesters forcibly entered the school premises and vandalized the properties demanding justice for the death of the girl. To control the violence, police retaliated with a lathi charge and protesters in return pelted stones on policemen.
Political parties criticised the State government for the violence claiming that it was the failure of the State government. "Failure of the State government to handle the situation is the reason for the violence in Kallakurichi. If policemen had listened to the grievances of the family members of the victim violence would have been prevented. The State government should not allow the issue to get bigger by announcing immediate ex-gratia for the family of the deceased girl", said AMMK Founder TTV Dhinarakan, in a tweet.
PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss also urged the State government to contain the violence. "The suspicious death of the girl alone does not seem to be the reason behind the violence. There is a doubt that political reasons are behind the violence prevailing in the state. Police department should no longer be reluctant in the incident and stringent action should be taken on those responsible for the violence", said Anbumani, in a statement.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android