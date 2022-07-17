Private schools association to go on strike from Tomorrow

CHENNAI: KR Nandakumar, general secretary, TN Nursery, Matriculation, and CBSE Schools Association said the private schools will not function from Monday to protest against the Kallakurichi violence.
“To condemn the attack on a school and against the government for not providing adequate protection, we are going on an indefinite protest,” Nandakumar told reporters.
Federation of Association of Private Schools in Tamil Nadu president S Raja condemned the violent incident at a private school in Chinnasalem over the death of a girl student and said that the government should take action against the persons, who were involved in such type of activities.
"Under the guise of parents, several anti-social elements have vandalized the school and now the future about 5,000 students, who were studying in the school at stake", he told DT Next on Sunday evening.
Stating that safety of not only the students at the ruaj but also teachers were in the same situation in private schools after seeing the current situation, he said "to condemn this incident all the private school teachers will wear the black badge from tomorrow".
He said in the future, the government should ensure that these types of the violent incident should not happen as it would affect the education of the students.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android