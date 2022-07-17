TamilNadu

Law & order crippled in TN: EPS on Kallakurichi violence

Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu investigated the private school where the ruckus took place in Chinnasalem and assured of a proper investigation over the death of the school girl.
Edappadi K PalaniswamiScreengrab from the video
Online Desk

CHENNAI: AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami lashed out at the DMK Government on Sunday for the situation prevailing in Kallakurichi over the death of a school girl.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “The government, district administration, and police are dysfunctional. Due to their indifference, the mother did not get justice, and her relatives are furious. Due to this, an unusual situation has arisen in that school today."

He added that Law and order has completely collapsed in Tamil Nadu. “Students and women are not safe. Such a situation is prevailing in Tamil Nadu. The government is in a state of inactivity. Intelligence is inactive," Palaniswami said.

Edappadi K Palaniswami
Kallakurichi violence over schoolgirl’s death: Section 144 imposed

“At first, a small group of people came to protest at the school. Arrangements were made to ensure no untoward incident took place but a large number of people gathered. Instead of a peaceful protest, they started attacking… had to lathi-charge. Now, additional 500 police personnel have been sent. We want to arrest all accused who attacked a school, no one would be spared…we have videos as well,” DGP C Sylendra Babu told ANI.

Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu

