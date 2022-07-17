Law & order crippled in TN: EPS on Kallakurichi violence

CHENNAI: AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami lashed out at the DMK Government on Sunday for the situation prevailing in Kallakurichi over the death of a school girl.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “The government, district administration, and police are dysfunctional. Due to their indifference, the mother did not get justice, and her relatives are furious. Due to this, an unusual situation has arisen in that school today."

He added that Law and order has completely collapsed in Tamil Nadu. “Students and women are not safe. Such a situation is prevailing in Tamil Nadu. The government is in a state of inactivity. Intelligence is inactive," Palaniswami said.

Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu investigated the private school where the ruckus took place in Chinnasalem and assured of a proper investigation over the death of the school girl.