TVK stampede LIVE UPDATES: 38 including kids dead; CM leaves for Karur; 'my heart is shattered', tweets Vijay
CM Stalin ordered a probe led by Justice Aruna Jagadeesan; Centre sought report as Amit Shah spoke to Stalin, Governor Ravi, assuring support.
CHENNAI: Thirty-eight people, including ten children, died in a stampede at actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay's rally in Karur, about 400 km away from Chennai, on Saturday. The dead also include 16 women. Several people who suffered injuries are admitted to the Karur Government Hospital.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a Commission of Inquiry to be led by Justice Aruna Jagadeesan to probe into the incident. He is presently on his way to Karur.
Hours after the tragedy, actor-politician Vijay expressed profound grief, extending his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. “My heart is shattered," Vijay wrote on X.
Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry has sought a report on the stampede from the Tamil Nadu government. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Stalin to take stock of the situation post-stampede at Karur and assured all possible central help.
Live Updates
- 28 Sept 2025 1:01 AM IST
The tragic stampede at TVK president Vijay’s rally in Karur has claimed at least 38 lives, including those of women and kids.
Swipe to read how the stampede situation unfolded, what Vijay said, and how the state and Central government responded.
- 28 Sept 2025 12:20 AM IST
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a stampede at a political rally in Karur in Tamil Nadu.
"Received the tragic news of people dying in a stampede during a rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. May Marang Buru grant peace to the souls of the departed and strength to the grieving families to bear this painful moment. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured in the stampede," Soren posted on X.
- 27 Sept 2025 11:34 PM IST
Actor Vishal expressed deep grief over the tragic stampede. In a tweet, he said, “Utter nonsense. Hearing that more than 30 people including children losing their lives over a stampede in actor/politician Vijay’s rally is heartwrenching and totally not right. My heart goes out to every one of those innocent victims and my deepest condolences to every one of them & their respective families. May their souls rest in peace.”
He also urged the TVK party to provide compensation to the families of the deceased, calling it the least that could be done. Vishal further stressed the need for adequate safety arrangements in all future political rallies to prevent such tragedies.
- 27 Sept 2025 11:34 PM IST
Traders plan to down shutters in Karur condoling the unfortunate incident
- 27 Sept 2025 11:23 PM IST
Vijay expresses grief over Karur rally tragedy
Hours after the heart-wrenching tragedy in Karur, where 36 lives were lost, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay on Saturday expressed profound grief, saying he was overwhelmed by indescribable pain and sorrow.“My heart is shattered. I am consumed by unbearable grief and anguish beyond words. I extend my deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the families of my beloved brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur. I sincerely pray for the speedy recovery of all those undergoing treatment in hospitals,” Vijay said in a social media post.
- 27 Sept 2025 11:15 PM IST
Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi breaks down after visiting the families in the Government Medical College and Hospital, Karur.
- 27 Sept 2025 11:12 PM IST
Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan expressed deep sorrow over the tragic crowd stampede during Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam leader Vijay’s campaign rally in Karur.
He tweeted, “The Karur incident is tragic
The crowd stampede that occurred during the campaign of actor and Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Mr. Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is truly unfortunate. According to initial reports, 31 people have lost their lives in this incident, which is shocking. It is particularly heartbreaking to learn that six of the deceased were children. I extend my deepest condolences to the families of those who passed away. I humbly urge the Tamil Nadu government to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured.”