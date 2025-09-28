Begin typing your search...

    In a statement, Vaiko said that the chief minister immediately ensured that the doctors, officials and ministers rush to hospitals in Karur soon after he received the information about the incident.

    Karur stampede: Vaiko praises CM Stalin for swift action
    MDMK general secretary Vaiko 

    CHENNAI: MDMK general secretary Vaiko, who is an ally of the ruling DMK, praised chief minister MK Stalin for acting swiftly in the aftermath of Karur stampede.

    In a statement, Vaiko said that the chief minister immediately ensured that the doctors, officials and ministers rush to hospitals in Karur soon after he received the information about the incident.

    ''After conducting a meeting during the night hours, he travelled to Karur. He instructed the officials and ministers to go on war footing,'' Vaiko added.

    He alleged that the incident had happened due to the failure in following the instructions of Police properly. ''The Karur incident explains that political parties and organizations should anticipate the crowd and adhere to police norms,'' he said.

