Vijay announces Rs 20 lakh compensation for families of deceased in Karur tragedy; Rs 2 lakh for injured

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Sunday announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives and Rs 2 lakh each to those injured in the devastating stampede that occurred during his rally in Karur on Saturday.

Expressing profound grief and heartbreak over the tragedy, Vijay said he was struggling to come to terms with the enormity of the loss. “The incident that unfolded in Karur yesterday is beyond imagination. My heart feels unbearably heavy. I am overwhelmed by sorrow, unable to put into words the pain I feel as I think of those who have lost their loved ones,” he said in an emotional statement.

The actor-politician said he could not erase the faces of the people he had recently met and interacted with. “Each time I recall their affection and warmth, my heart feels like it’s slipping away. I am deeply anguished thinking of my brothers and sisters who have lost their dear ones,” he added.

Offering his heartfelt condolences, Vijay said no words of comfort could ever fill the void left by the untimely loss. “As a member of your family, I share this immeasurable grief. Though no amount of money can replace a life, I feel it is my duty to stand by you during this difficult hour,” he said, announcing the compensation.

Vijay also prayed for the swift recovery of those injured and assured that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam would extend all possible support to the affected families. “With the grace of God, we will strive to recover from this tragedy together,” he adds.