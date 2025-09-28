Guv Ravi seeks detailed report from TN govt on Karur stampede that claimed 39 lives

CHENNAI: A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin to inquire about the devastating stampede in Karur that claimed 39 lives, including nine children, the Governor on Sunday sought a detailed report from the State government, Raj Bhavan sources said.

According to sources, Governor Ravi has called for a comprehensive account of the tragic incident, including the exact death toll, the number of injured persons, and the status of medical treatment being provided to the victims. He has also asked for a thorough assessment of the security arrangements that were in place during the public rally organised by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay.

The Governor, sources said, specifically directed officials to furnish details on the deployment of police personnel, their roles and responsibilities, and whether the crowd control measures adhered to prescribed safety protocols. He is also understood to have sought clarity on whether adequate preventive steps were taken in anticipation of the massive turnout.

The Raj Bhavan’s move comes amid growing questions over administrative preparedness and police coordination during the high-profile campaign event, where the sudden surge of crowd led to one of the worst stampedes witnessed in the State in recent years.

Governor Ravi is expected to review the report once submitted and may consult both State and central agencies to ensure that stringent safety measures are put in place to prevent such tragedies in the future.