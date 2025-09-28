Karur tragedy: Vijay’s TVK moves HC, seeks independent probe

CHENNAI: In the wake of the tragic stampede at Karur that claimed 39 lives during actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay’s rally, the party on Sunday moved the Madras High Court seeking an independent investigation into the incident.

According to TVK joint general secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar, the plea has been listed for hearing before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday, September 29, at 2.15 p.m. “Our petition seeking an impartial and transparent probe into the Karur tragedy will be taken up for hearing before the Madurai Bench tomorrow afternoon,” Nirmal Kumar told reporters here.

Earlier in the day, a team of TVK advocates, led by Nirmal Kumar, visited the residence of Justice Dhandapani and made an urgent mention, requesting immediate intervention by the judiciary to ensure justice for the victims. The legal team, sources said, urged the court to direct an independent inquiry, citing the magnitude of the tragedy and the need for accountability in handling crowd management and security arrangements.