Nainar demands resignation of CM Stalin, compensation of Rs 1 crore

KARUR: Chief Minister MK Stalin should resign and extend Rs 1 crore compensation to the kin of the 39 people who died during TVK president Vijay's campaign rally in Karur on Saturday, said Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran.

Visiting the injured in the Karur medical college hospital and paying tribute to the deceased, Nainar Nagenthran charged the police with negligence and failure to control the crowd. The Supreme Court should take suo motu cognizance of the incident and order a fair inquiry, he added.

Terming the solatium of Rs 10 lakh that Stalin announced as inadequate, he demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for the kin of the victims.

He also charged that the lethargic attitude of the police had led to the tragedy. The chief minister should take responsibility over the tragedy and resign immediately, Nainar said.

Blaming Vijay, he said the party functionaries were waiting for more than seven hours without food or water. The party should look into all these factors, he added.