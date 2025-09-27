TVK's Karur roadshow stampede LIVE: Death toll rises to 40, those injured stable; case registered and probe underway
CM Stalin ordered a probe led by Justice Aruna Jagadeesan; Centre sought report as Amit Shah spoke to Stalin, Governor Ravi, assuring support.
CHENNAI: The death toll in the stampede at actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay's rally in Karur, about 400 km away from Chennai, rose to 40 on Sunday. At least 16 women and 10 kids were among those who suffocated to death at the actor-politician's heavily-crowded rally.
Around 95 people who suffered injuries are admitted to the Karur Government Hospital. They are now stable, except for one, said Tamil Nadu Health Secretary P Senthil Kumar.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a Commission of Inquiry to be led by Justice Aruna Jagadeesan to probe into the incident. He reached Karur by midnight.
Hours after the tragedy, actor-politician Vijay expressed profound grief, extending his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. “My heart is shattered," Vijay wrote on X.
Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry has sought a report on the stampede from the Tamil Nadu government. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Stalin to take stock of the situation post-stampede at Karur and assured all possible central help.
- 28 Sept 2025 2:19 PM IST
Karur stampede: Control emotions while attending large gatherings, urges V-P Radhakrishnan
Vice President CP Radhakrishnan expressed grief over the Karur stampede and urged people to control their emotions while attending large gatherings. “It happened earlier in Bengaluru, and now in Karur. Such tragic loss of lives due to crowd crush must not continue,” he added.
- 28 Sept 2025 1:42 PM IST
Karur Stampede: Death toll rises to 40
The death toll in the stampede at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay's Karur rally rises to 40.
According to a Thanthi TV report, Kavin, 34, who is undergoing treatment at the hospital, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday afternoon.
- 28 Sept 2025 12:47 PM IST
Edappadi blames police failures and TVK inexperience for Karur stampede
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday blamed police lapses and the inexperience of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) for the Karur stampede that killed 39 people and injured over 80.
- 28 Sept 2025 12:44 PM IST
Karur tragedy: Vijay’s TVK moves HC, seeks independent probe
In the wake of the tragic stampede at Karur that claimed 39 lives during actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay’s rally, the party on Sunday moved the Madras High Court seeking an independent investigation into the incident.
- 28 Sept 2025 12:43 PM IST
Karur stampede: Vaiko praises CM Stalin for swift action
MDMK general secretary Vaiko, who is an ally of the ruling DMK, praised chief minister MK Stalin for acting swiftly in the aftermath of Karur stampede.
- 28 Sept 2025 12:14 PM IST
PM Modi announces compensation for Karur stampede victims
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced Rs 2 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 each for those injured in the Karur stampede.
- 28 Sept 2025 11:41 AM IST
Vijay announces Rs 20 lakh compensation for families of deceased in Karur tragedy; Rs 2 lakh for injured
Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Sunday announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives and Rs 2 lakh each to those injured in the devastating stampede that occurred during his rally in Karur on Saturday.
- 28 Sept 2025 11:20 AM IST
Nainar demands resignation of CM, compensation of Rs 1 crore
Chief Minister MK Stalin should resign and extend Rs 1 crore compensation to the kin of the 39 people who died during TVK president Vijay's campaign rally in Karur on Saturday, said Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran.
- 28 Sept 2025 11:13 AM IST
Security tightened at Vijay’s Neelankarai residence
According to a Thanthi TV report, five additional paramilitary personnel have been deployed to strengthen security at Vijay’s Neelankarai residence.
- 28 Sept 2025 11:01 AM IST
Guv Ravi seeks detailed report from TN govt on Karur stampede
A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin to inquire about the devastating stampede in Karur that claimed 39 lives, including nine children, the Governor on Sunday sought a detailed report from the State government, Raj Bhavan sources said.
