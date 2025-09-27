TVK stampede LIVE UPDATES: 36 including kids dead; CM leaves for Karur; 'my heart is shattered', tweets Vijay

CHENNAI: Thirty-six people, including eight children, died in a stampede at actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay's rally in Karur, about 400 km away from Chennai, on Saturday. The dead also include 16 women. Several people who suffered injuries are admitted to the Karur Government Hospital.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a Commission of Inquiry to be led by Justice Aruna Jagadeesan to probe into the incident. He is presently on his way to Karur.

Hours after the tragedy, actor-politician Vijay expressed profound grief, extending his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. “My heart is shattered," Vijay wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry has sought a report on the stampede from the Tamil Nadu government. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Stalin to take stock of the situation post-stampede at Karur and assured all possible central help.