NEET UG 2026 results out: 12 Tamil Nadu students score above 690

The examination, originally scheduled for May 3, was cancelled following a paper leak. A re-examination was conducted on June 21. Nearly 20 lakh candidates appeared for the test, which was held at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

According to the NTA, 11.21 lakh candidates have qualified for admission to undergraduate medical and allied health courses. The agency said the results were announced on schedule to ensure that the national counselling process begins without delay.

Candidates can download their scorecards from the official NEET website.

More than 58 per cent of the qualified candidates are women. The examination was conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi and Tamil.

Top ranks and key figures

Aryan Gupta of Punjab and Panshul Bansal of Haryana secured the highest score of 715 out of 720, jointly topping the examination. A total of 19 candidates scored above 700 marks, while 138 candidates secured more than 690 marks.

Of those scoring above 690, over 93 per cent were first-time test takers.