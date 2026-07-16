Latur coaching owner paid Rs 5 lakh to procure NEET questions from NTA paper-setter, says CBI

The agency alleged on Wednesday that Motegaonkar's son attended the coaching classes of Kulkarni where the questions were provided.

In its response to a bail application filed by Motegaonkar, the agency alleged that he, "in conspiracy with the co-accused, procured NEET (UG) leaked chemistry questions prior to exam, and paid Rs 5 lakh for the same".

The agency said Motegaonkar prepared handwritten notes from the questions provided in Kulkarni's chemistry tutorial classes.