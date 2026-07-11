The case against NEET

What Supreme Court already said

The Supreme Court has already supplied the principle that should govern this issue. In Dr. Preeti Srivastava v. State of Madhya Pradesh (1999), a Constitution Bench held that minimum qualifying marks directly affect standards in postgraduate medical education. It rejected lowering academic thresholds merely to fill vacancies and ruled that super-speciality admissions must rest solely on merit, without reservation.

In a separate, partly dissenting opinion, Justice SB Majmudar warned that relaxation must not reach a ‘vanishing point’ and that a ‘rock bottom’ must remain. He proposed restricting relaxation for reserved categories to 50% of the general-category benchmark.

Though the case arose in the context of reservation, its logic applies with greater force to vacancy-driven zeroth-percentile cut-offs, even for General-category candidates, in NEET-PG and NEET-SS. In Harisharan Devgan v. Union of India (January 2026), the reduction of NEET-PG 2025 thresholds to the 7th percentile for general and zeroth percentile for reserved candidates has been challenged before the Supreme Court.

A conceptual confusion

NEET’s central defect lies in its compound character. It is styled an eligibility-cum-entrance test. But eligibility and entrance are distinct concepts. Eligibility determines whether a candidate possesses the minimum academic foundation for advanced study; its threshold must be stable, defensible, and independent of vacancy levels. An entrance test ranks eligible candidates for scarce seats.

NEET conflates the two and applies them unevenly. For poor and lower-middle-class candidates competing for limited, subsidised government seats, it operates as a stringent entrance test. For affluent candidates seeking costly private seats, it functions as a loose eligibility test.

The Union Government’s defence in Harisharan Devgan (2026) exposes the contradiction. It argued that NEET-PG does not certify minimum competence, which is already established by the MBBS degree, but merely prepares an inter se merit list for seat allocation.

That contention is untenable because NEET, by its very name, is also an eligibility test. It implies that the MBBS degree alone does not establish eligibility and that NEET-PG is necessary to protect standards. If so, its qualifying threshold cannot be reduced to zero or negative marks. The same contradiction afflicts NEET-SS.

The eligibility and entrance functions must therefore be separated. NEET-UG should be abolished. NEET-PG and NEET-SS, if retained, should serve only to rank candidates for admission and carry no more than 50% weightage, with the balance drawn from university marks, clinical and practical performance, internship assessment and demonstrated professional competence.

Eligibility should rest not on elastic percentiles that fluctuate with vacancies, but on a fixed, non-negotiable raw-score threshold, say, 50% . Unfilled private medical seats should revert to States for merit-cum-reservation allotment at government fee levels. Section 14 of the NMC Act, 2019 should be suitably amended.