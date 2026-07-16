'Don't ask me to end fast, join July 20 march instead: Sonam Wangchuk

"If I eat, what message will go? The message to the government will be that there is no need for accountability. Protesters sit and leave..." said Wangchuk and asked what would change if he ended the fast.

Instead, he urged people to strengthen the Cockroach Janta Party's proposed Parliament march on July 20, saying students in schools and colleges should participate "in a real lesson in political science and democracy".

In a video message shared late on Wednesday night -- day 18 of his hunger strike, Wangchuk said, "I have received thousands of messages asking me to break my fast. Many senior politicians have come to me and spoken to me with love and concern."

Some have even approached the court seeking directions to make me eat, he said.