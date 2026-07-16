NEET-UG: Punjab's Aryan Gupta, Haryana’s Panshul Bansal emerge topper; 11.21 lakh candidates qualify

While Gupta and Bansal scored 715 each out of 720, 19 candidates scored 700 and 138 obtained 690 marks. A total of 1,492 candidates scored 650 or above, while 10,160 candidates scored 600 or more, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA).

More than 58 per cent of the qualifying candidates are women.

The crucial exam conducted on May 9 was cancelled by the NTA on May 12 amid allegations of paper leak. The CBI is investigating the matter.

The exam was re-conducted on June 21.