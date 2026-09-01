In Anitha’s memory: A brother remembers his sister — and continues her fight against NEET

Battle begins

That year, NEET had become mandatory for medical admissions after states were granted a one-year exemption in 2016. Anitha had scored 86 out of 720 marks when its results were declared in June.

In July that year, Manirathinam invited Anitha to an anti-NEET protest in Ariyalur, asking her to just come and observe. There, they met DMK’s Ariyalur district secretary SS Sivasankar and told him about her plight. Sivasankar strongly raised the issue and also introduced her to the media after she became a household name.

At the heart of their protest was a simple argument: a Class 12 student had studied a syllabus prescribed by the government, written an exam conducted by the government and proved her ability through the marks awarded by the same system. Until the previous year, medical admissions had been based on those Class 12 marks. “So why not admit her through the same system?” they asked then.

The family met political leaders, including the then Leader of the Opposition, MK Stalin, seeking support, even as anti-NEET protests continued across Tamil Nadu. There was a brief moment of hope in August. Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Centre would consider a one-year exemption for Tamil Nadu, and the Union Law Ministry cleared the State government’s draft ordinance.

On August 17, Anitha, represented by her father as she was still a minor, filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court, when several pro-NEET students had also approached the court. The State government had initially reserved 85% of State quota medical seats for State Board students. But the Madras High Court struck down the order after CBSE students challenged it as discriminatory.

“We thought even a 50-50 split of seats between CBSE and State Board students would get us a seat,” Manirathinam says. “But on August 22, the Union government gave a cruel blow to TN students by backing away from the ordinance seeking a one-year exemption from NEET.”

Attorney General KK Venugopal, who had initially given the proposal the nod, reversed his position, saying the ordinance would not stand legal scrutiny. The Centre then told the Supreme Court that admissions would have to be conducted solely on the basis of NEET. The NEET merit list was released the following day, and admissions began.

Meanwhile, Manirathinam urged his sister not to lose a year and suggested she could prepare for NEET alongside college. He had been working in the share market and preparing for UPSC, but he left his job when it was time for Anitha’s college counselling sessions.

But on the fateful day of September 1 that year, Anitha died by suicide at home. “We were all away from home that day. We don’t know what she was thinking. Paapa had seemed happy; she never told me she was upset. I had taken her to protests and even to the Supreme Court because I wanted to make sure she would never regret not having at least tried to fight.”