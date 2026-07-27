Editorial: What next after NEET?

The other two concessions the government made to the agitators, withdrawal of false cases filed against students and payment of compensation to the 20 or so NEET aspirants who took their own lives, are small change too, and non-structural, compared to what was at risk if the agitation continued. The risk calculus included the damage to Narendra Modi as PM, whose two tremulous late-night videos did only do nothing to assuage the students; they provided material for their derisive memes. Another development that put the government in panic mode was the decision by farmers’ unions to march to Delhi to make common cause with the students. The potential coalescence of two unassailable constituencies, farmers and youth, seems to have persuaded the government that discretion was the better part of valour.

While the government’s precipitate caving in may have satisfied the CJP, and the youth organisation’s capacity to continue the agitation may be limited, there were some serious questions relating to the handling of the agitation that the government ought to have been made to answer. Chief among them was the illegal use of pellet guns against unarmed agitators who posed no threat to security. The clear evidence of birdshot injuries to several protesters blows a hole in the authorities’ denial. Since the Delhi Police and the Rapid Action Force both report to the Union Home Minister, it is upon him to disclose the facts to Parliament and order a fair inquiry. Who issued the guns to the force, which magistrate authorised the firing, and which officers issued the orders to fire are all easy facts to trace. Another specific point on which the government must come clean is the molestation of women protesters, including by senior officers of the Delhi Police. The identities of some of these policemen are clear in video footage taken by agitators, so it can’t be too difficult to find them and punish them.