Chennai: Protests, hunger strike continue even after NEET resolution passed in Assembly

CHENNAI: Even days after the Tamil Nadu government adopted a special resolution against the medical entrance examination NEET, sustained protests across Chennai continue demanding that the exam be banned altogether.

In Tiruvottiyur, ex-IRS officer Balamurugan has been on a hunger strike for the past 20 days in Tiruvottiyur seeking abolition of NEET. He began his fast on July 27, and has made it clear that he will continue to fast until his demand is met.