'Tamil Nadu must not go silent on NEET’: Hunger strike activists on Day 9

Four days on, protesters await govt action



Dhanasekar (28), who is a sound engineer, said it had been four days since education minister A Rajmohan, government whip Sabarinathan, and TVK leader Loyola Mani visited the protesters, but there has been no response yet. “They said they would fight for the abolition of NEET and for bringing education back to the State List from the Concurrent List. But it has been four days since they gave that assurance. Our demands are also their election promise.”



He also urged students to take the initiative, pointing to the ongoing student agitation in Jharkhand. In Chennai, ‘OG Tamizha’ collective has been staging a daily sit-in in Egmore for 15 days, while former IRS officer Balamurali has been on hunger strike in Tiruvottiyur for 14 days, Manirathnam said.



Manirathnam pointed to the united stand taken by political parties in Karnataka on Cauvery. “In Karnataka, all parties, both the ruling party and the Opposition, speak in a united manner on the Cauvery water issue. That is exactly what we need in Tamil Nadu for the NEET issue,” he emphasised. “We are fighting for our rights. If NEET continues, we will not have specialist doctors in government hospitals.”