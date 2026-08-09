'Tamil Nadu must not go silent on NEET’: Hunger strike activists on Day 9

CHENNAI: It has been nine days since S Anitha’s brother SA Manirathnam, along with Jeevarathinam N, Pulianthope Mohan, and Dhanasekar R, began agitating for a ban on NEET. It is nearly nine years since Anitha, who was the face of Tamil Nadu’s opposition to NEET, died after losing her legal battle against the medical entrance test. She died on September 1, 2017. Led by Manirathnam, the Anti-NEET Federation-Tamil Nadu has been staging the protest at Thiruvalluvar Illam, the headquarters of the Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi in Chinmaya Nagar.
Days earlier, all eyes were on the hundreds who had gathered at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar for protests over NEET irregularities. After Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down and protesters were assured that their demands would be met, the nationwide protest was called off. Dejected after the protest at CPI headquarters Balan Illam in the city ended, Manirathnam, who had attended it every night after returning from the Jantar Mantar protest in Delhi, decided the stir must still continue. Manirathnam (36) had been working in a private company before the protests began. But after permission to agitate at a public site was denied, the group decided to go on hunger strike at the party office, which began on August 1. Manirathnam is not fasting, while Jeevarathinam, Dhanasekar and Mohan are. On the sixth day, G Ravi (53), who does agriculture-related work in Tiruvannamalai, vomited blood and was hospitalised. He is now stable and has ended the protest on doctors’ orders, Manirathnam said.
Pulianthope Mohan (30), a Madras High Court advocate, said they had sought permission to hold their agitation at Sivananda Salai, Rajarathinam Stadium or Marina Beach, but were repeatedly denied. “We want a common protest space without timing restrictions. We also want a resolution against NEET to be passed in the ongoing State Assembly session,” he said. It may be recalled that on June 28, 2024, the Assembly had passed a resolution urging the Centre to approve Tamil Nadu’s NEET exemption Bill and abolish NEET nationally.
“The Assembly is the voice of the people, so they have to speak out for Tamil Nadu. State autonomy and state rights determine federal unity. To safeguard the federal structure, education must be brought back to the State List,” Manirathnam added.
Dhanasekar (28), who is a sound engineer, said it had been four days since education minister A Rajmohan, government whip Sabarinathan, and TVK leader Loyola Mani visited the protesters, but there has been no response yet. “They said they would fight for the abolition of NEET and for bringing education back to the State List from the Concurrent List. But it has been four days since they gave that assurance. Our demands are also their election promise.”
He also urged students to take the initiative, pointing to the ongoing student agitation in Jharkhand. In Chennai, ‘OG Tamizha’ collective has been staging a daily sit-in in Egmore for 15 days, while former IRS officer Balamurali has been on hunger strike in Tiruvottiyur for 14 days, Manirathnam said.
Manirathnam pointed to the united stand taken by political parties in Karnataka on Cauvery. “In Karnataka, all parties, both the ruling party and the Opposition, speak in a united manner on the Cauvery water issue. That is exactly what we need in Tamil Nadu for the NEET issue,” he emphasised. “We are fighting for our rights. If NEET continues, we will not have specialist doctors in government hospitals.”
Jeevarathinam (40), a driving instructor and tuition teacher, alleged the TVK government was not raising its voice enough on the issue. “It was an AIADMK regime when NEET came into force. They opposed and fought, as did the DMK government. The TVK government must continue what previous governments did, so the Centre doesn’t think Tamil Nadu has gone silent."
Mohan said, “The matter is still pending in the Supreme Court and must be expedited,” referring to Tamil Nadu filing a petition in the Supreme Court in 2025 against the President’s refusal to grant assent to the State’s NEET exemption law.
Mohan reiterated that they would continue protesting. “We are not worried about our health. We will continue for as long as we can,” he said.