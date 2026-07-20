NEET in Tamil declines as mother tongue loses ground nationwide

The NTA data shows that the shift away from regional languages is not limited to Tamil. Marathi registrations have plunged from 31,239 in 2019 to just 1,144 in 2026, while Odia has fallen from 31,490 to 716 during the same period. Gujarati registrations have also declined from 59,395 to 49,647, while Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Urdu and Punjabi continue to account for relatively small numbers of candidates.

In contrast, English has consolidated its position as the dominant language for NEET. Registrations in English rose from 12.04 lakh in 2019 to 18.08 lakh in 2026. Hindi registrations also increased steadily from 1.79 lakh to 3.45 lakh, indicating that candidates across several states are increasingly choosing English or Hindi over regional language question papers.

In Tamil Nadu, candidates opting for the Tamil question paper are predominantly from State Board schools, including government and government-aided institutions where Tamil remains the medium of instruction.

Educationist R Rajan said more efforts were needed to encourage Tamil medium students to appear for NEET in their mother tongue.

"We need to create an environment where more Tamil medium students choose the Tamil question paper. The importance of mother-tongue education should be reinforced while also improving the availability of quality study materials in Tamil," he told DT Next.

He noted that the limited availability of scientific terminology, reference books, and coaching material in Tamil, compared with English, remains one of the key reasons students switch to English.

The changing trend could have important implications for government school students in states where regional languages remain the primary medium of instruction. While Tamil remains among the leading regional language options in NEET, the sustained decline suggests that an increasing number of students are choosing English to access better preparation resources and a wider range of coaching materials.