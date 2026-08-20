DT Next Interview | Workers don’t have social and cultural capital to make their protests visible, says AISA chief Neha Bora

A

No two protests are the same, and in that regard it is very different. The CAA protests were also led by youth. They were all very clear in consolidating people against the government, against the present regime. Even though some people might say the Jantar Mantar protests were just for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, that is not true. It mobilised people against whatever has been going on in this country for the past few years.



The same is the case with the CAA. It was about the Citizenship Amendment Act, but it turned out to be about people mobilising against whatever has been going on in this country for a long time. The farmers' protest was against the farm laws, but it consolidated people against the order of things and the politics and the system.