DVAC tightens noose on Senthilbalaji; Tasmac ex-MD, IPS officer's brother accused in multi-crore liquor scam

All of them are accused of colluding to orchestrate a multi-crore scam in issuing Tasmac bar licences, transport tenders, procurement, and bottling operations between 2021 and 2025 when the DMK was in power.

While granting approval to register the case, the Home, Prohibition and Excise Department handed over two petitions and a copy of the counter affidavit submitted by the Enforcement Directorate, which contains a dossier of evidence on the alleged malpractices in Tasmac.

The case was booked on Tuesday, and not wasting time, the DVAC conducted searches on Wednesday morning at 45 locations across Tamil Nadu, including 14 in Chennai, and in Senthilbalaji’s hometown Karur, Coimbatore, Namakkal, Tirupur, Nilgiris, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Tiruvarur, and Thanjavur.