DVAC tightens noose on Senthilbalaji; Tasmac ex-MD, IPS officer's brother accused in multi-crore liquor scam

CHENNAI: Opening yet another front against its battle against influential DMK leader V Senthilbalaji, who is already facing investigation over the alleged attempt to bribe TVK MLAs, this time related to the alleged multi-crore irregularities in Tasmac, the DVAC registered a criminal case against him; S Visakan, the then managing director of Tasmac; two senior regional managers; an IPS officer’s brother, who wielded considerable sway in the previous government; and Balaji’s PA, among others.
All of them are accused of colluding to orchestrate a multi-crore scam in issuing Tasmac bar licences, transport tenders, procurement, and bottling operations between 2021 and 2025 when the DMK was in power.
While granting approval to register the case, the Home, Prohibition and Excise Department handed over two petitions and a copy of the counter affidavit submitted by the Enforcement Directorate, which contains a dossier of evidence on the alleged malpractices in Tasmac.
The case was booked on Tuesday, and not wasting time, the DVAC conducted searches on Wednesday morning at 45 locations across Tamil Nadu, including 14 in Chennai, and in Senthilbalaji’s hometown Karur, Coimbatore, Namakkal, Tirupur, Nilgiris, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Tiruvarur, and Thanjavur.
The FIR registered by the DVAC details the alleged misdeeds at almost all spheres of Tasmac’s operations, including manipulation in awarding Tasmac bar licences and transport contracts, cartelisation in tender processes, misuse of earnest money deposits, and bogus or inflated transactions involving distilleries, transport firms, and bottling companies. It also alleged that some of the Tasmac officials colluded with private individuals.
It claimed that the transport tenders for Tasmac depots were manipulated through the misuse of demand drafts, while bar licences were allegedly controlled by organised syndicates instead of the successful bidders. Even old bottle suppliers generated cash through inflated invoices, which was used to pay kickbacks for securing supply orders, it alleged.
Among the key figures named in the FIR is Rathesh Raj, brother of a serving IPS officer, who allegedly enjoyed substantial influence in Tasmac functioning, including approving liquor brands, bar licence tenders, and even transfers of officials. It also alleged that selected distillery companies received preferential treatment in supply and that excess amounts were collected from customers over and above the maximum retail price (MRP) for certain liquor brands between 2021 and 2025.
The FIR alleges that the accused entered into a criminal conspiracy, abused their official positions, and caused substantial loss to the government exchequer by manipulating Tasmac's procurement and licensing processes.