MLA bribery case: Balaji seeks four-day relief from reporting at police station

The case arose from a complaint lodged by TVK MLA N Ilaiyaraja, alleging that Thirunavukkarasu offered him Rs. 35 crore to vote against the Speaker in the proposed no-confidence motion in the Assembly. Ilayaraja alleged that after he rejected the offer, Thirunavukkarasu called him again and threatened him and his family with dire consequences if he disclosed the conversation.

According to the prosecution, the investigation revealed that Thirunavukkarasu had contacted the MLA at the instance of former minister V. Senthilbalaji and RV Ashok Kumar. Based on the complaint, the Triplicane police registered a case under Sections 8 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and Sections 61 (2) (a) and 351 (3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Meanwhile, former DMK Minister V Senthilbalaji and his brother, RV Ashok Kumar, filed anticipatory bail petitions before the Madras High Court. After hearing the matter, Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan granted them conditional anticipatory bail on July 8.