MLA bribery case: Balaji seeks four-day relief from reporting at police station

CHENNAI: Former DMK Minister V Senthilbalaji has sought a four-day exemption from the reporting condition before the Triplicane Police, undertaking to resume his appearance on August 5.
The case arose from a complaint lodged by TVK MLA N Ilaiyaraja, alleging that Thirunavukkarasu offered him Rs. 35 crore to vote against the Speaker in the proposed no-confidence motion in the Assembly. Ilayaraja alleged that after he rejected the offer, Thirunavukkarasu called him again and threatened him and his family with dire consequences if he disclosed the conversation.
According to the prosecution, the investigation revealed that Thirunavukkarasu had contacted the MLA at the instance of former minister V. Senthilbalaji and RV Ashok Kumar. Based on the complaint, the Triplicane police registered a case under Sections 8 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and Sections 61 (2) (a) and 351 (3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Meanwhile, former DMK Minister V Senthilbalaji and his brother, RV Ashok Kumar, filed anticipatory bail petitions before the Madras High Court. After hearing the matter, Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan granted them conditional anticipatory bail on July 8.
As per the High Court's order, they were directed to surrender before the Principal Sessions Court, Chennai, within 15 days of receiving a copy of the order and execute a personal bond for Rs. 25,000 each with two sureties for a like sum. They were also directed to appear before the Triplicane Police twice daily, at 10.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m., and sign the register until further orders. In compliance with the conditions, Senthilbalaji surrendered before Principal Sessions Judge S. Karthikeyan.
Meanwhile, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) registered a separate case against Senthilbalaji and others. His anticipatory bail plea in that case was dismissed by the Madras High Court on July 30, 2026.
Aggrieved by the order, Senthilbalaji approached the Supreme Court by filing a Special Leave Petition. Following the hearing, the Supreme Court granted him anticipatory bail.
Subsequently, Senthilbalaji filed a relaxation petition before the Madras High Court seeking temporary exemption from complying with the reporting condition. In the supporting affidavit, he stated that, owing to exceptional and unavoidable circumstances, he was unable to appear before the Triplicane Police from July 31 to August 4, 2026, and had informed the police through a representation dated July 30.
The affidavit further stated that he was seeking only a four-day exemption, undertook to appear before the police on August 5 at 10.30 a.m. and continue complying with the reporting condition, contending that the limited exemption would not prejudice the investigation.