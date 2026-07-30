Senthilbalaji, Tasmac MD, power-broker related to IPS officer: DVAC exposes ring that lorded over liquor trade in TN

What is Rathesh Raj's role?

The FIR describes Rathesh Raj as a central figure, who allegedly operated as a power broker in Tamil Nadu's liquor administration ecosystem. It alleges that S Visakan, the then managing director of Tasmac, acted on Rathesh Raj's directions, allegedly based on instructions from the then minister Senthilbalaji.

According to the FIR, Rathesh Raj exercised direct and undue influence over official decision-making in Tasmac. It alleges that he issued informal but authoritative directions relating to the approval of liquor brands, manipulation of bar licence tenders, and administrative transfers, including those involving DRO-level officers.

The FIR further alleges that senior Tasmac officials, including Visakan, favoured a few distillery companies by supplying liquor from these selected manufacturers even when retailers had not placed any demand for those brands, indicating favouritism and corrupt practices.

It also alleges that Tasmac outlets collected amounts in excess of the MRP, charging up to Rs 500 extra for foreign liquor and between Rs 10 and Rs 100 above the MRP for other liquor brands between 2021 and 2025 in an organised manner.