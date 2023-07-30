Destroying crops on farmland is unacceptable: Tamilisai on NLC land acquisition

CHENNAI: Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday said that it is unacceptable for the NLC administration to destroy crops on the farmland.

"It is unacceptable that the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) administration destroying crops on the farmland. A crop is equal to life. The NLC could have waited till the harvest season. However, the NLC administration says that it has already acquired the land. How did the gap come here? I don't know," Tamilisai told reporters.

She added, "On my way to Karaikal for an administrative consultation meeting, I visited the Nataraja Temple in Chidambaram and offered prayers. If there is no spirituality, there is no Tamil. It was the spirituality that developed the language of Tamil."

Earlier, PMK president Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss demanded the withdrawal of cases filed against his party cadres and sought the immediate release of twenty-six persons arrested over the protest against NLC mine expansion at Neyveli.

On July 28, Tension prevailed at Neyveli as PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss along with the party's rank and file protested the NLC expansion. Thousands of PMK cadres participated in the protest and raised slogans against NLC. Anbumani was arrested by the police but was released later.

The land acquisition for NLC mining expansion is underway in the villages of Valayamadevi village near Bhuvanagiri in Cuddalore district. During the past two days, villagers demanded that crops should not be destroyed, but the Corporation began its work.

On Saturday, Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan demanded the public sector NLC drop its expansion plan considering the public opposition to it.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court slammed the NLC for taking possession of agricultural lands and destroying crops before harvest in Valayamadevi and its surroundings.

