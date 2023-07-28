AIADMK gives notice to discuss NLC issue in Rajya Sabha

CHENNAI: The AIADMK has given notice at the Rajya Sabha to discuss the contentious NLC expansion. This comes amidst a huge uproar in Tamil Nadu condemning the expansion which is being done by destroying crops and acquiring agricultural lands.

The notice was given by MP C Ve Shanmugham.

In the notice it was written that 25,000 acres of agricultural land will acquired by NLC. He lodged his criticism on behalf of AIADMK calling the move against the people.



Earlier this week, NLC brought in huge earthmovers to uproot crops in Valayamadevi and surrounding areas that would be up for harvest in about two months. This development was strongly resisted by the farmers and political leaders. The landowners demand a revised compensation for the land as the land prices have boomed manifold since it was acquired in 2006, and they request a temporary halt in taking possession of the land for them to complete the harvest.