EPS flays govt for aiding NLC to acquire farmlands without redressing farmers' grievance

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the DMK government for aiding the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) India Limited in acquiring the land from the farmers without paying compensation fully.



AIADMK is firm on ensuring the livelihood of the farming community in the region when NLC is keen on its second expansion project.

The AIADMK regime prioritised the welfare of the farmers and it remained firm on its stand. However, the present DMK regime let down the farmers in the region and it has been supporting NLC to acquire the agricultural land, said Palaniswami in a statement issued on Thursday.

The farmers are demanding permanent employment to one of the family members from each family, whose land is acquired for the expansion project. NLC did not give permanent employment to those families that cede away their land after 1989 and it should honour its promise, he said, and urged the government to listen to the farmers' long pending demands before supporting the NLC in the expansion projects.

The government should also ensure appropriate compensation for the farmers, whose land is taken for the projects, he further said.