Release arrested PMK cadres, withdraw cases against them: Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday demanded the withdrawal of cases filed against his party cadres and sought the immediate release of 26 persons arrested over the protest against NLC mine expansion at Neyveli.

In a statement, Anbumani said that his party held a protest against the destruction of crops in connection with land acquisition for the NLA at Valayamadevi in Cuddalore district and seeking closure of the NLC.

He said that PMK was in no way responsible for the State violence including the canning of the cadres after the protest at Neyveli.

"The protest was peaceful until my arrest. PMK cadres did not indulge in any untoward incidents. Following the arrest of PMK cadres, the police indiscriminately assaulted a supporter, and tore his clothes and injured him. After that incident, the situation worsened," he noted.

Urging the State government to respect the sentiments of the farmers, he said that the State government has repeatedly taken actions against the farmers, driving them to the brink of despair.

"If the same situation continues, I like to warn the Tamil Nadu government that what happened in Singur and Nandigram (both in West Bengal) will happen here as well. Respect the sentiments of the farmers and stop the land acquisition for NLC. I request the government to remove NLC from the State," he demanded.



