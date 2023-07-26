Seeman condemns destroying of crops for NLC work

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) convenor Seeman has condemned the TN and Union governments for being 'complicit' to the Neyveli Lignite Corporation's 'violation' of destroying crops for the tunneling works.

In a statement, the Tamil Nationalist leader alleged that people who bequeathed their lands for the sake of the central government enterprise are now mere daily wage workers today. He further said there is a bias against Tamil people in employment opportunities whereas the north Indian people are gaining the upper hand in the State. He demanded one government job for a person whose family provides land for NLC.

Seeman further claimed that the Centre plans to privatise NLC by 2025. He asked the need for acquiring more lands as 1000 acres of acquired land is still not used.

Seeman accused the DMK government of threatening farmers who aren't giving their lands and imprisoning them.