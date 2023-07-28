Chaos at NLC: Police arrest Anbumani Ramadoss, cadres pelt stones at cops

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed at Neyveli as PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, who along with the party's rank and file protested the NLC expansion, was arrested by the police on Friday.



The irate party cadres pelted stones at the police. Anbumani along with party leaders were taken in the police van which was stopped from leaving.



To bring the situation under control, the cops used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protestors.

Meanwhile, the Tasmac authorities have ordered the closure of the State-run liquor outlets in Cuddalore till 6 pm for security reasons according to Daily Thanthi report.