Can't you wait till harvest: MHC questions NLC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday slammed the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) for taking possession of agricultural lands and destroying crops before harvest in Valayamadevi.

The judge said his eyes were filled with tears to see crops being uprooted by earthmovers. The bench observed it was a sorry sight to see crops getting destroyed in a land where Saint Vallalar said he was saddened whenever he saw crops wilting.

Statewide protests erupted earlier this week when NLC destroyed crops as a part of its expansion activity in Valayamadevi and its surroundings.

This development was strongly resisted by the farmers and political leaders. The landowners demand a revised compensation for the land as the land prices have boomed manifold since it was acquired in 2006, and they request a temporary halt in taking possession of the land for them to complete the harvest.

Meanwhile, Anbumani Ramadoss and other PMK leaders were arrested in Neyveli for picketing NLC. This episode turned violent with PMK cadres pelting stones at the cops and the police used water cannons and tear gas in return.