Trapped heat: Why parts of Chennai can be 64°C even on a 38°C day

Why some places are hotter than others



Our field measurements showed how surface temperatures varied depending on the material and exposure to sunlight. At Anna Salai, while the tar road sizzled at 60°C, a nearby stone wall was 37.9°C. The tiled footpath beside it registered 53.3°C.

Then we headed to Anna Nagar Tower Park to see how the tree cover there would help. But we were in for a surprise, an unpleasant one. There, the concrete pavement at the edge of a shaded area registered 45°C, and a patch of unpaved ground beneath the trees recorded 58.3°C because the canopy above wasn’t dense enough to block the sunlight.

The biggest factor influencing these temperature differences is the density of tree cover, says Srikanth. "Places like Guindy National Park and IIT Madras tend to be a couple of degrees cooler than their surrounding areas because of their large tree cover.”

We saw this firsthand. Outside the city police commissioner’s office in Egmore, along a narrow pavement exposed to direct sunlight, the surface temperature reading was more than 50°C. But just three steps away, beneath the shade of a dense tree located on the edge of the same pavement, it dropped to a cool 29°C.

We also found that even small measures can go a long way in reducing the heat island effect. At one traffic signal in the heart of Chennai, the road surface was 50.5°C. But at the stretch exactly opposite to it, where the Greater Chennai Corporation has fitted an overhead shade cloth, the road surface measured 41.5°C – a full 9°C cooler.