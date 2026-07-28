GCC partners with CEEW to boost city’s extreme heat resilience

The agreement was executed during a heat risk management workshop organised by the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management at a private hotel in Guindy, in the presence of Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K Sengottiyan.

Under the partnership, a Project Management Unit (PMU) will be established to provide technical coordination and to strengthen the strategies. The PMU will focus on identifying, designing, and prioritising high-impact heat mitigation interventions across heat-vulnerable wards and zones. The initiatives will include cooling solutions, heat mitigation measures, and climate-adaptive infrastructure to protect vulnerable urban populations.