GCC partners with CEEW to boost city’s extreme heat resilience

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen extreme heat risk management and climate resilience across the city.
The agreement was executed during a heat risk management workshop organised by the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management at a private hotel in Guindy, in the presence of Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K Sengottiyan.
Under the partnership, a Project Management Unit (PMU) will be established to provide technical coordination and to strengthen the strategies. The PMU will focus on identifying, designing, and prioritising high-impact heat mitigation interventions across heat-vulnerable wards and zones. The initiatives will include cooling solutions, heat mitigation measures, and climate-adaptive infrastructure to protect vulnerable urban populations.
Additionally, the collaboration will oversee the preparation of technical designs, Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), and actionable project proposals to facilitate timely implementation. Beyond physical infrastructure, the GCC and CEEW will conduct joint stakeholder engagement, capacity-building workshops, and public outreach drives to foster community awareness.
By combining municipal capabilities with scientific research. Chennai aims to build a systematic, ward-level operational framework to tackle extreme heat and build long-term urban climate resilience.
The event was attended by Additional Chief Secretary and Revenue Administration Commissioner N Muruganandam, Revenue and Disaster Management Department Secretary CS Palanisami, GCC Commissioner GC Sameeran, Social Security Scheme Director and Disaster Management Commissioner (additional charge) B Gayatri Krishnan, Group Lead at Council on Energy, Environment and Water Vishwas Chitale, and several other officials.