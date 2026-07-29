Poorer nations to face highest number of heat-related deaths by 2050: Study

Titled ‘Adaptation Roadmap: Human Health’ the report projects that by 2050, the world’s poorest populations will experience the largest increase in heat related mortality despite contributing the least to global greenhouse gas emissions.

It has warned that while wealthier countries could offset rising temperatures through adaptation, millions in India would remain highly vulnerable because of limited access to cooling, making investments in heat adaptation an urgent public health priority. Climate change will widen global health inequalities, with low and middle income countries expected to suffer the highest number of temperature-related deaths as millions of people remain unable to afford basic cooling facilities.