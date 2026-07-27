City furnace: Chennai’s concrete jungle outgrowing green ones, heat stress up

The study, carried out by researchers from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut, analysed Chennai’s changing landscape and Surface Urban Heat Island (SUHI) patterns between 2014 and 2024 using Landsat and Sentinel satellite imagery. It found that the city’s built-up area increased from 36% in 2014 to 67% in 2024, while vegetation cover shrank from 25% to just 10% during the same period, highlighting a dramatic shift in land use across the metropolitan region.

The changing urban landscape has strengthened the link between concrete development and rising surface temperatures. Researchers found a strong and steadily increasing correlation between built-up density and urban heat, with densely developed neighbourhoods consistently recording higher land surface temperatures than areas with greater vegetation cover.