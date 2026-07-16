Chennai tops Indian cities in sleep loss due to nighttime heat

The analysis covered 107 Indian cities, with Tamil Nadu recording the highest climate change-driven sleep loss (7.9 additional hours per person annually). Chennai (93 hours), Mumbai (84 hours) and Kolkata (80 hours) registered the highest overall sleep loss among major metros.

Globally, an average person lost nearly 56 hours of sleep each year due to nighttime heat between 2020 and 2025. That is equivalent to nearly seven nights’ sleep lost each year due to higher nighttime temperatures, including about one night linked to climate change. The report pointed out that an estimated six hours of the annual sleep loss, or just more than 10%, can be attributed to warming caused by climate change.