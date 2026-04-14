To combat extreme heat: State’s green program for passive cooling solutions extended to 100 govt schools

The initiative, launched in partnership with the UNEP and the Cool Coalition, uses passive cooling solutions to protect students from heat-related disruptions.

The expansion comes as extreme heat tightens its grip on urban and coastal Tamil Nadu. Cities like Chennai experience intensified temperatures due to the urban heat island effect, where built-up areas trap heat, pushing local temperatures 10-15 degrees Celsius higher than surrounding regions. In several schools with limited green cover, playground and terrace temperatures have been recorded between 40°C and 45°C.

Research shows that student concentration begins to decline once classroom temperatures cross 30°C. At around 32°C, exam pass rates can drop by nearly 10%. Prolonged exposure also leads to fatigue, dehydration, headaches, and increased absenteeism, particularly among younger children.