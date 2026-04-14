To combat extreme heat: State’s green program for passive cooling solutions extended to 100 govt schools

CHENNAI: Following a successful pilot phase, Tamil Nadu is set to expand its ‘Green School Program’ to 100 government schools, aiming to tackle rising heat stress and create safer, more comfortable learning environments across the state.
The initiative, launched in partnership with the UNEP and the Cool Coalition, uses passive cooling solutions to protect students from heat-related disruptions.
The expansion comes as extreme heat tightens its grip on urban and coastal Tamil Nadu. Cities like Chennai experience intensified temperatures due to the urban heat island effect, where built-up areas trap heat, pushing local temperatures 10-15 degrees Celsius higher than surrounding regions. In several schools with limited green cover, playground and terrace temperatures have been recorded between 40°C and 45°C.
Research shows that student concentration begins to decline once classroom temperatures cross 30°C. At around 32°C, exam pass rates can drop by nearly 10%. Prolonged exposure also leads to fatigue, dehydration, headaches, and increased absenteeism, particularly among younger children.
Rising heat impact on students
To address this, TN has adopted passive cooling techniques that rely on design and natural elements rather than energy-intensive AC. Key interventions includes cool roofs with reflective coatings that reduced heat absorption, lowering roof surface temperatures by up to 20°C and indoor temperatures by 8°C.
Schools were also being equipped with better ventilation systems, including jaali-style perforated walls and roof ventilators to release trapped hot air. Tree planting, shaded structures like pergolas, and energy-efficient BLDC fans (consuming up to 60% less electricity) further improve conditions.
Cool roofs, green cover ease classrooms
Initial results from the 8 pilot schools have been encouraging. One pilot saw 78% reduction in cooling energy costs through a combination of cool roofs, insulation, and shading. Teachers have reported improved student attentiveness and reduced discomfort during peak afternoon hours.
Beyond infrastructure, the programme integrates climate awareness into the school ecosystem. Students are encouraged to maintain green spaces and understand sustainable practices, becoming active stakeholders in climate action.
With the next phase targeting 100 institutions, officials say the long-term goal was to replicate the model across Tamil Nadu, particularly in heat-vulnerable districts. The initiative positions TN as a frontrunner in climate-adaptive education, demonstrating how simple, nature-based solutions can make classrooms more resilient while safeguarding student health and learning outcomes