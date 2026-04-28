Study warns of another climate risk for TN: Monsoon moist heatwaves

One of the most important outcomes of the research is predictability. Scientists have shown that the BSISO can be forecast two to four weeks in advance, allowing authorities to implement targeted interventions.

Urban centres such as Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Tiruchy are particularly vulnerable due to dense construction and limited green cover that amplify heat retention, while coastal districts may experience compounded effects due to persistent humidity from the Bay of Bengal.

The study also highlights the disproportionate impact on vulnerable populations. In Tamil Nadu, this includes daily wage workers, fishermen operating in humid coastal environments, agricultural labourers in Delta regions, and residents of informal houses like metal roofing houses where ventilation and cooling options are limited. The elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions face additional risk.

Speaking to DT Next, G Sundarrajan of Poovulagin Nanbargal pointed out that there is a shortfall in the heat-related warnings usually issued by the IMD. The government should take note of the warning in the study that monsoon can intensify humid heatwaves, he added.