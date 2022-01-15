Kamal's Vikram release likely to be postponed as Covid and production cost surge

Chennai :

The shoot of Kamal Haasan's upcoming film Vikram was progressing at a house on East Coast Road in Chennai at a rapid pace. Unfortunately, the shoot has been stalled after a few technicians in the team have tested positive for Covid-19. A source in the know of things told DT Next, "The shoot has been stalled for a pretty long time and the team is likely to skip almost an entire schedule. The film was being shot in a house on East Coast Road and the production cost has simultaneously increased as the rent being paid for the house is enormous even on non-shooting days.The indefinite postponement in the shoot has now made it impossible for the team to finish Vikram in the originally scheduled date and the release too may be postponed from April to the later part of summer (end of May or June)."





Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film stars Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, Narain and Kalidas Jayaram among others. The crew consists of cinematographer and National award winner Girish Gangadharan, editor Philomin Raj, art director Satheesh, choreographer Sandy, director of action Anbariv. 'Vikram' is produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International in association with R Mahendran.