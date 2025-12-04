IndiGo chaos hits Chennai, 105 flights cancelled, delayed

CHENNAI: Flight operations at the Chennai airport were thrown into disarray on Thursday, with 105 IndiGo flights affected between 12.01 am and 2 pm, causing severe inconvenience to thousands of passengers. Of the total disruptions, 54 flights were cancelled and 51 delayed, leading to long queues, uncertainty and growing frustration inside the terminals.

Passengers complained that the airport’s official website failed to mention whether flights were cancelled or delayed, instead showing several services as “unknown”.

Travellers said this left them confused about whether to wait for a delayed departure or assume the flight was cancelled. Many added that even after approaching airline counters, airport staff and security personnel, they were unable to get clear answers.

Airport sources attributed the disruptions to the new DGCA duty-time regulations for pilots and crew members. Though the rules apply to all airlines, IndiGo is reportedly facing significant staff shortages, resulting in widespread cancellations and delays nationwide, including Chennai.

Between midnight and 2 pm, Chennai recorded 23 cancelled departures to cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Goa, Ahmedabad, Pune, Bengaluru, Kochi and Sri Lanka.

Thirty-one arriving flights from major destinations such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Andaman, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Goa, Pune, Kochi, Coimbatore, Visakhapatnam and Sri Lanka were also cancelled.

A total of 21 departures to Kuwait, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Andaman, Secunderabad, Visakhapatnam, Kochi, Bengaluru, Madurai, Tiruchi and Coimbatore were delayed by one to five hours. Additionally, 30 incoming flights from Singapore, Sri Lanka, Kuwait, Doha, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Goa, Pune, Tiruchi, Madurai and Coimbatore arrived later than scheduled.

With the count already touching 105 disrupted flights by 2 pm, airport sources indicated that the number may rise further by midnight. Meanwhile, passengers urged DGCA to ensure that airport websites clearly mention whether a flight is cancelled or delayed, rather than marking it “unknown”, to prevent further confusion and distress.