AVM Saravanan stood by me when I went through difficult times, says Rajinikanth

CHENNAI: Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth paid glowing tributes to veteran film producer AVM Saravanan, who passed away early on Thursday, saying the latter was a true gentleman and that he was someone who had stood by him when he was going through difficult times.

Talking to the media after paying his last respects to the veteran producer whose demise marks the end of an era for the Indian film industry, Rajinikanth said, " He was a really great person. He was a true example of a gentleman. He would always wear white colour dresses and his heart was likewise pure. He was someone who loved cinema with all his heart. If he spoke for minutes, he would remember his dad whom he called "Appachi" several times."

The actor then went on to share details of the special relationship he shared with the iconic producer, known for his kindness and humility.

Rajinikanth said, "He loved me a lot and was a well wisher of mine. He has stood by me when I went through difficult times. I have acted in nine films in AVM. All nine films emerged as big hits. It won't be an exaggeration if I said that the main reason for them becoming hits was Saravanan sir."

The superstar then went on to say, "In the eighties, it was 'Murattu Kalai'. It was made on a grand scale in Tamil. In the 2000s, it was 'Sivaji', which was again made on a grand scale. Similarly, he was in talks with me to make another film in the 2020s. That hasn't happened."

Stating that he was pained by the loss of the producer, Rajinikanth said, "I express my deepest condolences to his family members and may his soul rest in peace."

For the unaware, Iconic producer AVM Saravanan passed away early on Thursday due to age-related ailments. He was 86.

AVM Saravanan, who had celebrated his birthday only a day before, leaves behind an unparalleled legacy as the force behind numerous iconic films produced under the prestigious AVM banner.

His contributions shaped generations of cinema and earned him immense admiration across the industry.

The news of the veteran producer's death plunged the Tamil film industry in gloom, with many production houses cancelling events scheduled for the day as a mark of respect to a man considered a visionary, a mentor, and a pioneer of Tamil cinema.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was among those who paid respects to the departed icon of Tamil cinema.