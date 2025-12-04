Madras HC orders interim stay on Actor Karthi's Vaa Vaathiyaar

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has issued an interim order restraining the release of the film Vaa Vaathiyaar starring actor Karthi over unpaid dues of the producer.

The film, directed by Nalan Kumarasamy and produced by Studio Green Gnanavel Raja, was made with Karthi in the lead role. The film crew had planned to release Vaa Vaathiyaar in theatres on Friday, December 5.

The Official Assignee of the Madras High Court filed a petition stating that businessman S Arjunlal Sunderdas had been declared insolvent in 2014. The High Court had appointed an Official Assignee to administer his properties.

It further stated that Studio Green, the film production company, had borrowed Rs 10.35 crore from Arjunlal. With interest, the amount has now increased to Rs 21.78 crore.

The petition requested the court to direct KE Gnanavel Raja to repay this amount and to impose an interim stay on the release of the film Vaa Vaathiyaar. It also sought an order directing that the revenue generated from the film be deposited before the court.

Hearing the petition, the bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and C Kumarappan ordered an interim stay on the release of Vaa Vaathiyaar until December 5 and adjourned the case to December 8 for further hearing.