Makers to drop first look of Haiku

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Yuvaraj Chinnasamy and actor Aegan have collaborated for an upcoming film.

On Friday, marking the occasion of the movie’s producer Dr. D Arulanandhu’s birthday the team will be releasing the first look of the film, titled Haiku.

Going by the poster, one could say that Haiku promises to be a breezy romantic entertainer. Sources close to the film unit told DTNext that the shoot of the film is in progress.

The movie also stars Sridevi Apalla of Court fame and Femina George of MinnalMurali fame as female leads.