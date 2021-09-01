Atharvaa-Sarkunam project in last leg of shooting

Chennai :

A few weeks ago, we reported that Atharvaa Murali will begin shooting for this next with director Sarkunam.





This film marks their collaboration six years after Chandiveeran. The latest we hear from the movie unit is that the film, based on Kabbadi has been progressing at a rapid pace and the team is on the verge of completing the project.





“It is a rural subject that has kabbadi scenes in it. Atharvaa, prior to the shoot practiced kabaddi and shot for the film. The combination scenes between Atharvaa and Raj Kiran have shaped up well and the entire shoot will be completed before the end of September.” Produced by Lyca, the untitled project has a star ensemble of Radikaa Sarathkumar, RK Suresh and Singampuli among others in prominent roles.





Talking about the film, Sarkunam earlier told us about how the film will be high on family values. “Emotions always work well with people. Also, today’s generation needs to know about family values.” Ghibran composes the music and Ashika Ranganath plays the female lead.