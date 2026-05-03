What are the top headlines of today, May 3, 2026 ?

DT Next brings you the top 08 headlines of the day (May 03, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) Tamil Nadu gears up for high-end vote counting tomorrow
All arrangements are in place, including a comprehensive three-tier security plan, for counting of votes on May 4 at the 62 designated counting centres across the state, Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu, Archana Patnaik has said.
2) Indian startup's 'Drishti' satellite launched aboard SpaceX rocket
Bengaluru-based space start-up GalaxEye's Mission Drishti satellite was launched on Sunday aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from California.
3) Pune child rape-murder: SIT formed; victim's father asks politicians not to visit his house
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the rape and murder of a four-year-old girl in Pune district of Maharashtra amid massive outrage over the brutal crime.
4) Iran sends new proposal to US over stalled peace talks
Iran has conveyed a “multi-layered proposal” to Washington in an attempt to break the deadlock over peace talks, a senior official familiar with the development said on Sunday.
5) Another India-linked LPG tanker crosses Strait of Hormuz amid blockades
An India-linked liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker has successfully crossed the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, marking a rare transit amid heightened tensions and severe disruptions to global energy flows.
6) Nine dead as fire breaks out in residential building in east Delhi
A fire broke out in a residential building in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar early Sunday, leaving nine people belonging to two families dead, including a toddler, officials said.
7) MP boat tragedy: Death toll climbs to 13; body of last missing person recovered
The bodies of a five-year-old boy and his uncle were recovered from Bargi Dam in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Sunday morning, raising the death toll in the cruise boat tragedy to 13, police said.
8) Centre launches national childhood diabetes screening, treatment framework
The Union Health Ministry on Sunday released a guidance document providing a framework for screening, diagnosis, treatment and long-term management of childhood diabetes.