Child rape-murder: SIT formed; victim's father asks politicians not to visit his house in Pune district

"An SIT comprising six police officers, including two women, has been set up. We will add more officers and personnel depending on the course of the investigation. The team will thoroughly probe the case," a police officer said on Sunday.

A 65-year-old man with a criminal record has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and murdering a four-year-old girl in a village in Bhor tehsil of Pune district.

He allegedly lured the girl with the promise of food on Friday, took her to a cattle enclosure where he allegedly sexually assaulted her and later killed her by hitting her with a stone, according to the police.