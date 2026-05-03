Iran sends new proposal to US over stalled peace talks

US President Donald Trump says he is still not satisfied with Iran’s new offer to end the West Asia conflict. He has also indicated that Washington is unlikely to accept any framework that does not include firm guarantees preventing Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.

The Iran war – triggered by joint strikes by the US and Israel on February 28 – has been on hold since April 8, with one round of peace talks having taken place in Islamabad since then.

The official told PTI that the fresh Iran proposal is a phased de-escalation framework, seeking to separate immediate conflict management from the more complex and long-standing dispute over Tehran’s nuclear programme.