Nine dead as fire breaks out in residential building in east Delhi

The incident was reported around 3.48 am at a four-storey building in Vivek Vihar Phase-I, following which police, fire and disaster management teams rushed to the spot.

According to the police, the blaze engulfed flats on the second, third and fourth floors of the building, prompting a large-scale rescue operation.The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said nine charred bodies were recovered from different floors.

"One body was recovered from the first floor, five from the second floor and three from the staircase which was found locked," the DFS officer said.